Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Central Securities (CET) Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 21,499 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.18M, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 8,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,351 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability. 29,290 are held by Stifel Financial. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 47,529 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,490 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 13,015 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 32,839 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 33,576 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 447,821 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 10,134 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 101,760 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) by 34,968 shares to 72,817 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC).

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $114.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.