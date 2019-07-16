Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $48.17 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $1.62 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,607 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.69M, down from 448,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.75. About 995,793 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,636 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson Limited Liability. 1.15 million are owned by Calamos Limited Liability. Philadelphia owns 11,341 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stanley invested in 0.26% or 9,645 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,678 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 74,308 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Finance Architects Inc reported 3,362 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel holds 0.86% or 43,471 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.83% or 378,152 shares. 222,009 were reported by Broad Run Inv Management Lc. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Associated Banc owns 160,682 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 26,703 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Believe the Headlines — Audiences Haven’t Abandoned the Big Screen – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Downgrades Lam Research (LRCX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam +1.6% as B. Riley turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CHGG, LRCX, UCTT – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.74M for 14.17 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Srb has 3,967 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California-based West Coast Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Florida-based Aviance Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Capital Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.29% or 4,450 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 23,264 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 4,129 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 27,773 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Global Endowment LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Loomis Sayles Com Lp owns 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 147 shares. Regions Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,886 shares. Monetary Inc owns 9,735 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bp Pcl holds 0.12% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of stock was sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,469 shares to 389,527 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 9,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,752 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).