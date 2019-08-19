Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Increased Its Position by $4.07 Million; Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.12 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Wa stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,431 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs. Ashfield Limited Liability Corp reported 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Mgmt has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 6.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vision Capital Management invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 166,986 shares. Wade G W has 20,768 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Inv House Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 8,098 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,119 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 31,514 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested in 1.42M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 4,915 shares stake.