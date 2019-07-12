Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Truenorth Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Polaris Venture Management Company Decreased Holding in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.96 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 483,057 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $5.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 20,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Investment Research holds 645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polar Llp has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% or 458,869 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 140,885 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 0.01% or 869,789 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 65,587 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 106,400 shares. Polaris Venture Mngmt V Limited invested in 21.65% or 1.47 million shares. Farallon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 2.50M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,602 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com reported 28,144 shares stake.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide Gap’s (GPS) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Venezuela frees jailed opposition lawmaker ahead of U.N. rights chief’s visit – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wanda’s Ironman IPO could lose a little weight – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 316,795 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 62,119 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman And invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,342 shares. Segantii Mgmt Ltd accumulated 80,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma invested in 0.1% or 5,438 shares. One Trading LP holds 0.03% or 51,449 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,789 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 28,123 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP owns 1.76M shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management Incorporated has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,074 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.38% or 376,703 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 71 shares. Barr E S And Co holds 35,061 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 285,824 shares to 514,738 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 48,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.39 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.