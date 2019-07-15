Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Its Stake by $7.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Its Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Holding by $2.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 37,503 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 71782% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 71,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,882 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 1.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Arete Wealth Advisors accumulated 22,231 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 122,506 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 17,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited reported 128,411 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 36,843 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 245,825 shares. City Of London Inv Company Ltd holds 0.05% or 90,669 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 127,525 shares. 31,313 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) or 13,046 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.07% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 57,842 shares to 647,444 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 946,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,312 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

