Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Holding; Bp Plc Position in Cintas (CTAS) Lifted by $3.79 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $249.4. About 11,101 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 29,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, down from 110,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 173,341 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Research invested in 1.42% or 140,623 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 19,994 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 95,669 shares. Snow Cap Management LP has 3.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 374,733 shares. 28,631 are owned by Conning. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 16,489 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 92,591 shares. Yakira Cap Management stated it has 40,900 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 35.07M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.04M shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.44% or 27,043 shares. 1.22 million are held by Samlyn Limited Com. Puzo Michael J holds 37,893 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 62,680 are held by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.42% or 62,783 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,562 shares to 95,080 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 385,938 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sun Life Inc holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 68 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com reported 3,301 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 4,858 shares. Moreover, King Luther Mgmt Corporation has 0.81% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 465,232 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 263,348 shares. American Century has 0.23% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 978,004 shares. Rampart Inv Management Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T Corp holds 4,439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 10,495 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 5,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,090 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 19,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.