Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $516,372; Liqtech International (LIQT) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Holding by $1.34 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 105,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 3.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 153,911 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,305 shares. Mitchell Com invested in 13,232 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 23.24 million shares. Violich Capital Management has invested 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 138,197 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset accumulated 89,973 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Monetta Serv holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 1.41% or 63,962 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,412 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Services holds 1.81% or 37,072 shares. 8,471 were reported by Acropolis Invest Lc. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 979,995 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 15,696 shares. 103,800 are held by Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Communication holds 2.25% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 5.31M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Millennium Llc accumulated 0% or 83,940 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Bell Bancshares holds 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 10,610 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 134,618 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 46,336 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.42M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd reported 0.85% stake. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Moreover, 1492 Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Vanguard Gp reported 914,092 shares. Apis Advsr Limited Co reported 1.19% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

