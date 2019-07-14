Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Tig Advisors Lowered Holding; Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $316,953; Market Value Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,092 shares. Beutel Goodman accumulated 731,369 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 36,233 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hillsdale Investment Management reported 3,030 shares. 5,000 were reported by Lumina Fund Management Ltd Com. Monetary Group Inc accumulated 17,193 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Family Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,002 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Scotia holds 11,201 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Oarsman has 0.63% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,000 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,039 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 128,838 shares. Central National Bank Co owns 36,041 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: DVA,ALT,CGC – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLV, AMGN, LLY, SYK: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.