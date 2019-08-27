Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Tig Advisors Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; Lsv Asset Management Holds Stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 118,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Trinseo S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 10.40% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 803,802 shares traded or 123.25% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 840,154 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $73.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 742,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,502 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Incorporated has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bronson Point Management Ltd holds 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 40,000 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Zweig has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,500 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Llc reported 2,596 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipswich Inv Management Communications reported 6,560 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.63% or 27,722 shares. Empyrean Capital LP owns 171,286 shares. Associated Banc holds 160,682 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 944,307 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 51,548 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management reported 68,893 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.89% or 12,120 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1.65M shares or 1.09% of the stock.