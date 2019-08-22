Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $588,189 as Market Value Rose; As Weis Mkts (WMK) Share Price Declined, Algert Global Cut by $532,200 Its Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 13,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The hedge fund held 10,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 23,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 63,957 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Trust Comml Bank owns 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 382,550 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 9,023 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability reported 50,211 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. The New York-based Markston Intll Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 139,025 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,019 shares. Berkley W R Corp has 10,078 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 250,889 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Mngmt Group invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 72,920 are owned by Barry Inv Advisors Ltd Co. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.06M shares. Foster Motley owns 9,256 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 18,348 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,142 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Weis Markets, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMK) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weis Markets Reports Results For First Quarter – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $131,780 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $38,570 were bought by Schertle Kurt A on Wednesday, May 29. The insider BAILEY WAYNE S bought $22,770.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,876 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 21,471 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,825 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 5,885 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 6,931 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 1.93M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 151,725 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 2,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 6,089 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,450 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). California Employees Retirement reported 9,216 shares. Coatue Management Ltd has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 7,204 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 29,066 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 311,627 shares.