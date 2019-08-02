Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Position by $666,000; Jnba Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 26.46M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 5.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Cap owns 4.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,638 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Veritas Mngmt Llp invested in 10.62% or 920,773 shares. Kwmg Limited Com accumulated 833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3.45 million shares or 0% of the stock. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,988 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 13,822 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1.33% or 42,271 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 268,209 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 476,286 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 3% or 95,293 shares. Steadfast Management Lp holds 2.67M shares or 4.95% of its portfolio. 10,342 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Guyasuta Advisors has 350,625 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,601 shares to 21,618 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 197,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,772 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 92,126 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Company Ca reported 0.12% stake. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 156,860 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc accumulated 0.6% or 86,295 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 845,258 shares. 21,784 were reported by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Moody National Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 140,075 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Management Inc holds 0.24% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,800 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 77,337 shares. Ferguson Wellman invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne has 4.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,669 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 25,666 shares.