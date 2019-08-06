Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 2.46 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

