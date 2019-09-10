Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $225.38 Million; Sankaty Advisors Has Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $2.96 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 418,268 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 341,393 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300,000 are owned by Dsam (London). Ranger Management Lp holds 0% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 963,770 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 844 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,852 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 180,818 shares. 41,591 are held by Brinker Inc. Dnb Asset Management As has 27,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 39,200 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Com owns 109,322 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8.48 million shares. 13,654 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 19,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91B for 31.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.