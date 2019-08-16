Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $225.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake by $13.26 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Upgraded Despite Cord-Cutting: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,885 shares to 12,328 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Val (IVOV).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.93 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19 million shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $564.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).