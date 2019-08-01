Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $225.38 Million; Mc Donalds (MCD) Shares Rose While Welch Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $461,727

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,063 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 154,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89 million shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $227.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.40M are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ima Wealth invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roundview Capital Lc holds 68,476 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Limited holds 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 113,921 shares. Signature Estate And Invest Llc accumulated 205,566 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Company invested in 3.95% or 49,915 shares. Northrock Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Rdl Fincl holds 1.1% or 14,461 shares in its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 2.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.81M shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 30,586 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc owns 1.76 million shares. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22.48 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Co owns 4,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,300 shares to 85,473 shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Com owns 2,854 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Co accumulated 7,000 shares. Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,398 shares. California-based Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.68 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 69,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,095 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc has 0.57% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.25M shares. Hyman Charles D holds 135,412 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Lc holds 2.88% or 170,401 shares. North Star Asset has 2,370 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 14.92 million shares. Mitchell Capital, Kansas-based fund reported 8,391 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s needs to boost U.S. customer count â€” but probably wonâ€™t lower menu prices – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.