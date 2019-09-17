Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Increased Stake; As Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 68,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 9.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited holds 57,038 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 0.11% or 31,724 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co reported 53,515 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerce Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 999,164 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated reported 4.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 54,610 shares. Randolph Company Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Cap Mngmt reported 87,350 shares. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,222 shares. Baltimore invested in 66,550 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,462 are owned by Portland Global Advsr Limited. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB) by 5,180 shares to 70,510 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (NYSE:SLB).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,442 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 427,631 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 15,555 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc accumulated 8,180 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 125,773 are owned by Highland Management Llc. Granite Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 119,603 shares. Aimz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 1,727 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 414,270 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 56,112 shares. Tctc Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus holds 0.02% or 3,287 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.63% or 47,970 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt accumulated 54,262 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 2.19% or 473,054 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Svcs Inc holds 3.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 77,175 shares.