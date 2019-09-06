Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake by $343,767 as Stock Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered by $568,700 Its Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 733,731 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 46,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $291.89. About 542,890 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 5,650 shares to 5,736 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.13 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.