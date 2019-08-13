Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Lifted Its Position by $30.10 Million; Cna Finl (CNA) Market Value Rose While Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Position by $393,450

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 69,075 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 78,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 110,347 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 19/03/2018 – ASIA CEMENT VENTURE TO INVEST NT$60B IN OFFSHORE WIND FARM: CNA; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – MENSE WILL REMAIN WITH CNA THROUGH HIS RETIREMENT DATE; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.68% or 84,487 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Inc reported 8,062 shares. Quantum Management holds 3,583 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 5,172 are owned by Cidel Asset Management. Confluence Wealth Management Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,934 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 112 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,030 shares stake. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 158,586 shares. Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability owns 35,349 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,217 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.23% or 845,258 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.19M shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 122,000 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 2.33% or 138,422 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,493 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 804,094 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $61.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 302,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Donald Smith And Company has invested 3.45% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.1% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,125 shares. Bokf Na owns 10,838 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.02% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 80,640 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability accumulated 93,779 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 305,009 shares. Stanley has invested 0.52% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 128,900 shares stake. 8,589 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 210,861 shares. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA).