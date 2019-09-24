Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Position; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Position by $512,281 as Shares Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 6,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 38,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 2.31M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,462 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (RXL) by 11,382 shares to 2,177 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 3,954 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 56.28M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Reliant Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem holds 3.42% or 81,410 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.11% or 2,043 shares. Main Street Llc has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bell Fincl Bank reported 40,394 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Lc has invested 0.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zeke Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 161,400 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Exchange Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset Management One owns 516,813 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 155,738 shares. Financial Pro has 570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,949 shares to 15,820 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,448 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,866 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 31,656 shares. Sky Invest Gp Limited Company has 7,702 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 12,312 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.12% or 3,256 shares. 35,078 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,494 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 1.65% or 641,645 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,919 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares stake. Taurus Asset Ltd Company holds 5.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 309,227 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 112,971 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,914 shares. Aspen Inv Management Inc accumulated 0.73% or 7,932 shares.