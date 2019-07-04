Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Its Holding by $423,354 as Market Value Rose; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding Has Increased by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37M, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 171,769 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 5,117 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 19,868 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 2,020 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,752 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.06% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 3,004 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sterling Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 10,611 shares stake. Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 972,030 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 11,873 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,480 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,901 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 23.24M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Peavine Limited Company accumulated 2,605 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zeke Cap Advsr holds 0.39% or 37,970 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 961,532 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 43,579 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,360 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% or 2.06 million shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 30,414 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.22% or 67,902 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation reported 41,631 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. 2,481 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 378,152 shares.