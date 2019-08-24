Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Holding by $423,354; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Its Holding

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Management Mi reported 93,765 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,058 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Schulhoff And Comm reported 9,268 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc reported 2,384 shares. Indiana Trust And Investment holds 0.91% or 15,837 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 404 shares stake. Segment Wealth Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 6,880 shares. Segantii Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 80,000 shares. 1,967 are owned by Security Bankshares Of So Dak. United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 11.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blume Cap stated it has 2.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,934 shares.