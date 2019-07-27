Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Position by $423,354 as Market Value Rose; Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Its United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Position by $1.93 Million as Shares Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 80,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 642,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 321,888 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

