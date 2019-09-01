Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $21.97 Million as Valuation Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 84,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 595,095 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.08B, down from 679,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 334,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.20M, up from 219,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 34,675 shares to 134,799 shares, valued at $17.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 58,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 321,041 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Lc stated it has 177,430 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fin invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 2.05 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc holds 1,176 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 152,035 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 436,961 shares. 2,609 are held by Ims Mgmt. Sei Investments Communications owns 308,872 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 1.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,776 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 4,082 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Sather Gp has invested 6.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual accumulated 0.49% or 365,911 shares. Alta Mgmt reported 472,708 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares to 20,532 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,677 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0.63% or 13,367 shares. Smith Moore & invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 25,226 shares. Barbara Oil has 3.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Capital Mgmt holds 1,705 shares. Yorktown And Rech Inc accumulated 11,000 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank invested in 7,782 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 6,538 are held by Atlantic Union State Bank. Sadoff Investment Llc owns 327,710 shares or 5.39% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 115,494 shares. Alethea Cap Management Llc owns 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,000 shares. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,612 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.