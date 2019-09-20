Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $350,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,011 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, down from 68,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 14.76M shares traded or 72.93% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company's stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 232,769 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 61,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $45.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 987,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

