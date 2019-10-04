Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder One Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Increased Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 31,879 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 22,615 shares to 316,955 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 59,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,302 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

