Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Position by $1.00 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $792,990 as Stock Value Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 42.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 29,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 39,609 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 68,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,663 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.