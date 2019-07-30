Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Position; Us Ecology (ECOL) Stock Value Declined While Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 21,779 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Lion King’ holds off ‘Hollywood’ to rule box office again – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.91M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

