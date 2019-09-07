Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Holding; As Continental Building Product (CBPX) Share Price Declined, Holder Polaris Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 94,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 124,091 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 52,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 31,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 51,295 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 84,593 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Invesco Ltd owns 167,566 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 22,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 329,669 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 5.12 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 174,200 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 30,579 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 19,935 shares to 148,497 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,601 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,217 are owned by Smith Howard Wealth Ltd. 1St Source Bank reported 0.75% stake. First holds 78,080 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,893 shares. Advantage holds 65,821 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp reported 727,418 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 767,890 shares. Kempner Mngmt reported 33,620 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. First Fin Natl Bank reported 62,720 shares. Yorktown & stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 103,800 shares. Albion Ut invested in 87,750 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 13,634 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.91 million shares.