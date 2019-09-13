Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder New England Private Wealth Advisors Increased Stake; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lifted Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $827,789

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 144.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 4,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 1.32 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,700 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,826 are held by Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated. Narwhal holds 1.58% or 54,531 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 3,135 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,868 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 514,382 shares. Agf Investments owns 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 193,758 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 97,253 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. One Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 25,386 shares. Brave Asset Inc holds 26,510 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 248,968 shares. Cadence Bank Na has 12,173 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northpointe Limited Liability reported 0.6% stake. Franklin Resource invested in 0.96% or 12.97M shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept stated it has 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 94,264 shares to 2,561 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,448 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).