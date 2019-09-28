Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder New England Private Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding by $322,202; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Its Holding by $726,495

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 9,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, down from 14,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,960 shares. Drexel Morgan And Communications holds 1.58% or 14,692 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Gp Inc Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Management Inc reported 64,964 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 169,746 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.45% or 16,461 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 325,000 shares stake. Fred Alger Management invested in 2.01M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 92,241 shares. Golub Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,533 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,250 shares. Nuwave Invest Llc accumulated 10,716 shares or 1.57% of the stock.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,485 shares to 31,586 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 42,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 136,035 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.46% or 31.95 million shares. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 95,117 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corp has invested 0.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ent Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Assetmark stated it has 24,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.41% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wesbanco National Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 29,925 shares. 2.37 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Ledyard National Bank has 0.94% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Texas-based Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.