Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Its Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc analyzed 26,019 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $196.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 15.56 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd analyzed 28,900 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.26 billion for 15.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,430 shares to 71,460 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 24.00 million shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 59,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).