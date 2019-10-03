Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Middleton & Co Boosted Its Position; Violich Capital Management Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Upped by $5.46 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 5.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1242.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 22,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $214.91. About 2.15M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,568 shares to 219,814 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,162 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares to 72,078 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,216 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.