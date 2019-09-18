Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Loews Has Raised Holding by $319,700 as Stock Price Rose; Eos Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $32.56 Million as Shares Rose

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 127,950 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare

Loews Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 3,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 39.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Addus HomeCare prices public offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare Poised For Growth In An Expanding $92.8 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADUS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.