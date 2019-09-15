Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lowered Its Position by $480,523 as Stock Value Rose; New England Research & Management Stake in General Mills (GIS) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 8,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 22,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares to 3,755 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares to 55,370 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).