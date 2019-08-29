Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Spinnaker Trust Cut by $514,215 Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 2.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 6.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,102 shares to 53,925 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.