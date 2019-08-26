Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Holding by $1.16 Million; White Pine Capital Has Cut Holding in Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) as Share Price Were Volatile

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). 7,947 were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 38,502 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 38,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 16,507 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt invested in 94,344 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 298,633 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt reported 10,592 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.21 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 171,119 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Rockland Trust willing to buy a bank as big as $4B, CEO says – Boston Business Journal” on April 25, 2017. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 10th – Tale of the Tape – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2015.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn Limited owns 3,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 727,418 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,179 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co invested in 1.4% or 20,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 456,447 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 8,690 shares. Bb&T Ltd reported 0.44% stake. Navellier And Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,528 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 23,988 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 4,297 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 2,420 are held by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Eagle Global Advsr accumulated 0.23% or 54,150 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 1.09% or 1.65M shares.