Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreased Position by $480,523; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Position by $16.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 632,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.52 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94M shares traded or 90.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,094 shares to 91,155 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,962 are owned by Annex Advisory Ser Limited Co. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 208,841 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal Trust owns 74,810 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover holds 1.6% or 15,173 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 51,423 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,405 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Equity Rech owns 124,901 shares. 583,791 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Lc. Creative Planning accumulated 0.24% or 512,720 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1.12 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Oh has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covey Cap Ltd reported 28,090 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3.98 million shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $177.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 181,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).