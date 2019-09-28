Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Stake in Novo (NVO) by $418,863 as Share Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 8,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.67M, down from 5.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.32M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,920 shares to 151,072 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,914 are held by S R Schill Assoc. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 608,298 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 170,077 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 140,715 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Fiera Cap invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Asset And Mngmt (Hk) invested in 9.63% or 21,300 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Business Incorporated holds 11,211 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt owns 1,586 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First In has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perigon Wealth Mngmt reported 2.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.65 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 1,876 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 4,780 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 29,313 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

