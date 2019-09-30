Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Caterpillari (CAT) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillari (CAT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 135,523 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47M, down from 140,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillari for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,386 shares to 41,291 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essexpropertytru (NYSE:ESS) by 1,360 shares to 16,210 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consedisonin (NYSE:ED) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Regencycent (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.