Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Upped Position by $2.39 Million; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased by $1.54 Million Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 108,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47 million, down from 117,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,045 shares to 98,554 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 146,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 0.78% or 1.10M shares. invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,415 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,502 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 76,862 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gemmer Asset reported 66 shares stake. 1.26M were accumulated by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% or 1,113 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.