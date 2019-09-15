Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; G (GIII) Holder Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 37,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 283,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, down from 321,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 599,413 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 28,274 shares to 265,464 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,532 shares to 17,069 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 560,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

