Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $588,504

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 3.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 1.00M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.