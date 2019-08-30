Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Position by $966,255 as Share Price Rose; Violich Capital Management Increased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $492,000; Market Value Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $297.06. About 183,830 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 3.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 146 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 5,019 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 66,472 shares. 49,674 are owned by Fidelity Natl. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 15,924 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 141,232 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. White Elm Ltd Liability invested in 2.56% or 39,464 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,756 shares. Cwm invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 311,688 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lord Abbett & Limited owns 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 113,548 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management Limited Co holds 5,104 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4.57M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability holds 23,025 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.29% or 2,631 shares. 2,130 are held by Svcs Incorporated. Daiwa Sb invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 0.14% or 2,107 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 1.07% or 130,883 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,928 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Lc reported 97,638 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc accumulated 7,400 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.2% stake. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 248,158 shares.