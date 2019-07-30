Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Position by $449,661; Cumberland Advisors Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Cut by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $21.09 during the last trading session, reaching $632.3. About 367,914 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.64. About 5.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 108,575 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 733,333 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 83,881 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc owns 70,715 shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 378,847 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Amer Century Inc holds 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5.63M shares. Yakira Mngmt invested 2.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 14,297 shares. Da Davidson And owns 367,495 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 41,954 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alethea Capital Mngmt has 3,301 shares. 121,331 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication. Advisory Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 564.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares to 683,500 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.04M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Sands Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 305,498 shares. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 6,059 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Int Invsts invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp holds 161,368 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Texas Yale Capital stated it has 3,346 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 115,023 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 215,000 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.46% or 8,579 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 129 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 52,369 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).