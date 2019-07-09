Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Has Raised Its Position by $449,661; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Ithaka Group Has Upped by $5.14 Million Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 9.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,943 shares. Diversified stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 8,886 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,925 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,130 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 6,187 shares or 0.22% of the stock. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins Corp owns 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,703 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,623 shares. Dodge Cox owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.09M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd owns 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,493 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.86% or 170,510 shares. Notis accumulated 0.76% or 14,170 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,997 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..