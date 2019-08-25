Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Boosted Its Holding; Havens Advisors Stake in Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Lowered as Share Value Declined

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 78,006 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, White Pine Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc accumulated 4,050 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 17,943 shares. Sonata Grp holds 2,620 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westend Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 327,272 shares. Baxter Bros invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The North Carolina-based Stearns has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 9,089 were accumulated by First Personal Fin Serv. Karpas Strategies holds 2.57% or 54,758 shares. Boston Common Asset Management reported 91,551 shares. Nordea invested in 4.36 million shares. 29,104 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl Corp. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru invested in 1.23% or 113,824 shares.