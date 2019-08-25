Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Stake by $340,710

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

