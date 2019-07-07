Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Stake; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 37,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,647 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, up from 200,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 159,773 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 15,130 shares. Hound Ltd Co has invested 2.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Global Thematic Ptnrs Lc holds 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 520,528 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,585 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,451 shares stake. Essex Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 95,345 shares. 2,407 were accumulated by Gfs Advsr Limited Liability. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 22,995 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 26,517 shares stake. The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na owns 182,981 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 18,259 shares. 429,581 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research accumulated 4,665 shares. Cohen Steers owns 110 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny has 873,982 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 85 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Amer International Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 78,795 shares. Creative Planning reported 1,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorp Corporation accumulated 12,792 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisory Svcs Networks owns 100 shares. Stifel Financial owns 65,302 shares. 36 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 678,951 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $392.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,243 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).