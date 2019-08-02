Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 272,596 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 272,596 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27,250 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn) by 2.08M shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 7.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).