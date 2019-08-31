Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Boosted Holding by $1.17 Million; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position Held by P2 Capital Partners Llc

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93 million, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 180,070 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 140,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 25,700 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 356,724 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 160,850 shares. Whittier Communication accumulated 22,057 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communications owns 10,168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Penn Mngmt Communication Inc has invested 0.25% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Lc stated it has 10,100 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 3,400 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communication invested in 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 2,963 shares or 0% of the stock.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).